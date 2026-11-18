Barcelona are looking to offload defender Alejandro Balde in the January transfer window.

Balde was heavily linked with a summer move away from the defending LaLiga champions amid concerns he could not force his way back into Hansi Flick's starting XI after several injuries.

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Flick's call to bring in Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis, alongside the reliability of Gerard Martin to cover at full-back, has cut Balde's role in Catalonia.

The Spain international is yet to start a single game in any competition this season and Flick has previously told the defender he needs to do more to push his case.

Xavi Espart has also been promoted ahead of him, following a rapid rise from La Masia, and Flick looks more willing to throw the inexperienced Brian Fariñas in ahead of him.

However, the main issue centres on a lack of firm offers landing at this stage, with Marca claiming PSV, AS Monaco and Juventus have all flagged up interest - but have stopped short of tabling a formal bid.

Barca hope to use the money from Balde's sale to stay within Financial Fair Play rules as they look to sign a new centre-back and they could accept a loan for the rest of 2026/27.