Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows

Al-Qadsiah defender Nacho shuts down Real Madrid return talk

Carlos Volcano
Al-Qadsiah defender Nacho shuts down Real Madrid return talk
Al-Qadsiah defender Nacho shuts down Real Madrid return talkLaLiga
Al-Qadsiah defender Nacho has ruled out a return to Real Madrid.

With Real suffering a defensive crisis, it was put to Nacho he could answer an SOS from his former club in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he told Radio Cope:  "Real Madrid have not called me. What if they call me to return? I'm not even considering it, of course.

"I had a very clear decision knowing that I would have played thirty, forty or fifty games again. That didn't change the idea I had in my head.

"If they called me, I would be very happy here. I have to suffer with Real Madrid as a fan." 

Nacho added, “I mustn’t lie, I earn a lot more money here than at Real Madrid. Did I come to Saudi Arabia just for money? No. I wanted a change of life, a different experience. I’m not going to argue with anyone who says I came here for money.”

Mentions
LaLigaNachoReal MadridSaudi Professional LeagueAl QadisiyaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al Nassr defender Laporte willing to take massive pay-cut for Real Madrid move
Real Madrid step up pursuit of Al Nassr defender Laporte
Al Hilal planning SHOCK move for Al Nassr superstar Ronaldo