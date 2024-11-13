Al-Qadsiah defender Nacho shuts down Real Madrid return talk

Al-Qadsiah defender Nacho has ruled out a return to Real Madrid.

With Real suffering a defensive crisis, it was put to Nacho he could answer an SOS from his former club in January.

But he told Radio Cope: "Real Madrid have not called me. What if they call me to return? I'm not even considering it, of course.

"I had a very clear decision knowing that I would have played thirty, forty or fifty games again. That didn't change the idea I had in my head.

"If they called me, I would be very happy here. I have to suffer with Real Madrid as a fan."

Nacho added, “I mustn’t lie, I earn a lot more money here than at Real Madrid. Did I come to Saudi Arabia just for money? No. I wanted a change of life, a different experience. I’m not going to argue with anyone who says I came here for money.”