Neymar: Guardiola tried to convince me to choose Bayern Munich over Barcelona

Santos ace Neymar admits he snubbed Pep Guardiola to join Barcelona.

Manchester City manager Guardiola tried to beat former club Barca to Neymar's signing when he was leaving Santos as a youngster.

Neymar recalled to the Podpah podcast: "I almost went to Bayern.. because of Pep Guardiola.

"After winning the Puskas Prize (rewarding the most beautiful goal, scored in 2012), my father asked me if I was awake at 2am. I answered him, he said to open the door.. It was in underpants. It’was my father, Pep Guardiola and the translator."

And he added: "Pep says: ‘I want to sign you and take you with me, whatever the club it is. I will make you the best player in the world’.

"He shows me a paper, opens his laptop, tells me where I would play. He also told me: 'if you don't score 60 goals in a season, I will change my name’.

"I said.. thank-you, but which team? Pep then says: ‘I can't tell you yet because this is not, it is not yet out’.

"He then says: ‘I sign with Bayern. I know it’was a city where it's cold but I will take care of you’. Finally, I decided to join Barcelona."