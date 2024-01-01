New wing pair Djalo, Gorosabel delighted joining Athletic Bilbao

Alvaro Djaló is delighted joining Athletic Bilbao.

The winger was signed earlier this summer from Sporting CP.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at his presentation: "I am very happy to be able to return home. It has always been a dream, since I was a child, also for my family and friends.

"Being here is the biggest present I could give them and I am very happy about it."

Djalo added: "I come with a great desire to learn every day and I think I'm at the best moment of my career. We will face the challenges seriously and with a lot of hard work. That's how things will work out on the pitch, in a natural way."

Fellow addition Andoni Gorosabel, from Alaves, also said yesterday's presentation: "I come to a great club, that attracts and that won the Cup and is going to play in Europe, I have taken everything into account. I'm very happy to be here. I'm here to bring enthusiasm, commitment and competitiveness in a very nice and difficult year, with four competitions. We will go for everything."