Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Yamal must use Messi as example at Barcelona

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal says Lamine Yamal should use Barcelona great Leo Messi as an example to follow.

Carvajal admits he's enjoyed having Yamal and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams as teammates with Spain at the Euros.

He said, "That the pressure doesn't weigh them down is what makes them unique. And right now there is no one better in their positions, each one on his wing.

"It's funny to live with them, because they are another generation. But from time to time you have to be firm with them."

Carvajal also revealed of Yamal: "Before the game against Germany he would fall asleep on the coach and then look at what game he played...!

"I get along very well with Lamine. He is with Nico all day. He is making a difference in the Euro Cup. He is impressive. He is not aware of what he is doing. He comes out as if he were playing with friends in the neighborhood and that self-confidence is giving us a lot.

"He is at Barça, but I wish him the best. We have to take care of him, because very young players haven't done much more than him. Having an example like Messi in his club, he has to take it."