New Botafogo coach Ancelotti raids Atletico Madrid for new No2

New Botafogo coach Davide Ancelotti has raided Atletico Madrid for his No2.

After leaving his position as assistant coach at Real Madrid to father, Carlo Ancelotti, Davide initially followed him to work with the Brazil national team.

However, Ancelotti Jr has now been named new Botafogo coach in Brazil and Luis Garcia Tevenet is now leaving Atletico to become his assistant.

Tevenet worked as No2 to Diego Simeone last season after securing promotion from Atletico's academy.

Atletico praised Tevenet in the statement announcing his departure, noting his commitment, professionalism and dedication over the years. The club also wished Tevenet "good luck in future professional challenges".