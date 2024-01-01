Tribal Football
Napoli midfielder Lobotka makes clear Barcelona hopes
Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has talked up a move to Barcelona.

Barca and Lobotka's agent have both declared interest in a union in recent weeks.

And Lobotka told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I would like to play for a club at the top level, but now I am in Napoli, I have a contract, I have an 'Italian family' there.

"If I were to receive an offer from an important club, I would accept it, but there is no problem in staying."

The midfielder admits that Barcelona in particular is a destination he favours.

"I followed them when I was a child, with Deco and Ronaldinho. If there was an offer, I would like to go there," he added.

