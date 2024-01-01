Agent of Napoli midfielder Lobotka: We had Barcelona agreement

The agent of Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has revealed an agreement with Barcelona.

Before his sacking, former Barca coach Xavi spoke openly about his interest in Lobotka last season.

And Lobotka's agent Branislav Jasurek says a move to Barcelona was considered before Hans-Dieter Flick replaced Xavi.

"We had an agreement with Barcelona, ​​then they changed coaches. At the moment, the situation is not very clear," he told RTV.

"Barcelona has financial problems and the operation to buy Lobotka has been put on hold. But the negotiations have definitely not failed and the situation can still develop.

"Lobotka will return to Naples and everyone will be happy.

"Napoli have no intention of letting him go for a low transfer fee. There are coaches looking for a midfielder like Lobotka and I'm still talking to some of them."