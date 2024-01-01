Napoli make attempt for Barcelona midfielder Romeu

Tribal Football
Napoli have made an attempt for Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu.

Girona have previously expressed a desire to re-sign Romeu after last August's sale. But Mundo Deportivo says they failed to agree with Barcelona on a fee.

Instead, Napoli have now registered their interest in the 32-year-old.

However, Romeu is said to have turned down the enquiry as Barcelona's new coach Hansi Flick has assured the midfielder he will receive regular minutes for the coming season.

Romeu has a contract with the Spanish giants that runs until the summer of 2026.

