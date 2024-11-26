Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd manager Amorim eyes Ait-Nouri in huge January transfer deal
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Amorim targets Sporting Lisbon's Quenda as first January signing for Man Utd
Man Utd UEFA call for Obi-Martin

Namibian football journalist: Real Madrid president Florentino believes we're all inferior

Carlos Volcano
Namibian football journalist: Real Madrid president Florentino believes we're all inferior
Namibian football journalist: Real Madrid president Florentino believes we're all inferiorLaLiga
Namibian football journalist Sheefeni Nicodemus has responded to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's Ballon d'Or complaints on the weekend.

Florentino slammed the voting process which saw Real star Vinicius Junior beaten by Manchester City midfielder Rodri to the award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It is surprising that, given that football is so global, journalists from countries with a large population like India do not vote... while others, with less than a million, do," snapped Florentino. "And what's more, nobody knows them! Without Namibia, Uganda, Albania and Finland, Vinicius would have won the Ballon d'Or."

In response, Nicodemus said on Cadena SER:  "Deep down, I suspect these are just the words of a frustrated person. Perez believes that the people of my country and the other countries mentioned should not cast a meaningful vote because they are inferior.

"I just want to know: if I were instead representing one of the major footballing nations and I disagreed with your opinion, what would your argument be?" 

Mentions
LaLigaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Arsenal, Napoli off Guler
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
Top 5 players to watch in the Champions League this week