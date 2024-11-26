Namibian football journalist: Real Madrid president Florentino believes we're all inferior

Namibian football journalist Sheefeni Nicodemus has responded to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's Ballon d'Or complaints on the weekend.

Florentino slammed the voting process which saw Real star Vinicius Junior beaten by Manchester City midfielder Rodri to the award.

"It is surprising that, given that football is so global, journalists from countries with a large population like India do not vote... while others, with less than a million, do," snapped Florentino. "And what's more, nobody knows them! Without Namibia, Uganda, Albania and Finland, Vinicius would have won the Ballon d'Or."

In response, Nicodemus said on Cadena SER: "Deep down, I suspect these are just the words of a frustrated person. Perez believes that the people of my country and the other countries mentioned should not cast a meaningful vote because they are inferior.

"I just want to know: if I were instead representing one of the major footballing nations and I disagreed with your opinion, what would your argument be?"