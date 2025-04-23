Nadal hails Barcelona midfielder Pedri as "best player in Spain"

Miguel Angel Nadal was full of praise for Pedri after Barcelona's win against Real Mallorca last night.

Pedri was superb on the night and caught the eye of Nadal, who played for both Barca and Mallorca during his successful career.

He told Radio Marca: “Pedri is possibly the best player in Spain. He’s gotten back into his rhythm after his injury, he’s had an extraordinary season, he has a lot of things that make him a special and fundamental player for the team.

"He’s intelligent, he’s dedicated, and he’s one of the best we have in Spanish football. He has the class, the composure when playing, and the quality, compared to Xavi, Iniesta, and Busquets. He’s a special, young player who has performed very well. He’s a great player.”

Nadal also commented on Lamine Yamal, adding: "I don't think there are many players like him, due to his quality, youth, and his approach to matches. We're talking about a different kind of player. There are players whose era matters a lot, and if Lamine had played in my era, he would have made just as much of a difference ."