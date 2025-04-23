Barcelona coach Flick praises Roman after victory over Mallorca

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised Leo Roman after victory over Real Mallorca on Tuesday night.

Barca won 1-0 thanks to Dani Olmo's goal immediately after halftime. However, the scoreline would've been more comfortable if not for Mallorca goalkeeper Roman.

Advertisement Advertisement

Flick said afterwards: "We played a very good game. We had a lot of opportunities, a lot of scoring chances. It was 1-0, but with a clean sheet, I'm happy.

"The goalkeeper was really good. I think the whole team defended. The way the team played was very good. We saw fewer mistakes than in previous games. I think we played a fantastic match.

"Everyone has done a great job. It's been positive that everyone feels part of the team, and that's what we need."

Positive attacking performance

The German was left pleased with their attacking efforts on the night.

Flick also stated: "I think it was 40 shots overall. The way we played, we were very good. We created a lot of chances, and we missed... but with all the changes we made... we did well. I'm happy.

"I always think positively, I never think we're going to lose. They made very good transitions and that's their style of play. We knew they were going to play that way. The most important thing was to control the game. It went well.

"Sometimes a 1-0 scoreline is good too, the important thing is to defend better than in other games."

On matchwinner Olmo, he added: "He can also be a false 9. He already did it against Betis in the Copa del Rey. He has the quality to do it. His quality inside the box is fantastic."