Barcelona stretch LaLiga lead to seven points with Mallorca win

Barcelona extended their unbeaten LaLiga run to 14 matches (W12, D2) as they defeated RCD Mallorca 1-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, further consolidating their place at the top of the table in the process.

The hosts came into this clash on the back of a dramatic comeback victory over Celta Vigo, against whom they scored three times in the final 30 minutes to win 4-3.

That result put them five points clear in the title race, and a win here would give them a considerable buffer at the top of the table, albeit having played a game more.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are very much in the hunt for a European spot, and showed the same grit they have throughout much of this campaign to keep the scoreline goalless at the interval.

That was not for the want of trying from Barcelona, however. Hansi Flick rotated his team from the Vigo game, with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha amongst those rested, yet the Blaugrana still created a host of chances.

It was perhaps that duo’s clinical edge in front of goal that they missed, with Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati - twice - amongst those to miss the target.

Torres, Yamal and Dani Olmo did at least force Leo Roman into action, but he was equal to each effort, while Jose Copete deflected Gavi’s low drive onto the post.

Mallorca, on the other hand, were rarely able to get out of their own half, but they did have the ball in the back of the net through Mateo Jaume, only for it to be chalked off for a narrow offside.

After being unable to find the back of the net before the break, Barcelona needed fewer than 60 seconds after the interval to break the deadlock.

It was a cool, composed finish from Olmo that finally beat Roman, with the Spaniard scoring his ninth LaLiga goal in just 11 starts this campaign.

Initially, Flick’s men looked likely to score a second as Mallorca’s shot-stopper thwarted Fati and Yamal shot over. However, Antonio Raíllo’s header that went narrowly wide of the post was a clear reminder for the home team that they could not afford to get complacent.

Ultimately, though, Mallorca could not sustain any pressure, and Barcelona were able to see out the remainder of the game for an important three points.

They will now temporarily turn their attention away from LaLiga as they prepare for the Copa Del Rey final against Real Madrid on Saturday, while Mallorca travel to struggling Girona next Monday.

Mallorca are currently in seventh and the UEFA Conference League qualification spot, but could finish the weekend as low as 11th should other results go against them.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leo Roman (Mallorca)

