Arrasate can't fault Mallorca players after Barcelona defeat

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate couldn't fault his players after defeat at Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Barca managed to win 1-0 thanks to Dani Olmo's strike in the opening minute of the second-half.

Afterwards, Arrasate said: "We have to congratulate the players for their effort. Today's match was difficult to score. It was a worthy match; we held on until the end.

"Leo (Roman, goalkeeper) kept us in the game until the end. When you're a goal down, you always have the chance to equalize, but it didn't happen.

“We have two great goalkeepers. He had a very good game today. He kept us in the game and did a great job. I'm happy for him because he deserves it.”

Abdon season over?

Arrasate admits an injury to Abdon Prats could end the striker's season. The veteran tearing a calf muscle late on the night.

The coach continued, “It's what we did at the beginning, defending well and getting out wide and creating chances. Then they beat us.

"When you're a goal behind, you can tie the score, but in the end, we were very tired, and in the final minutes, we had to play with one less player because of Abdón's injury.

"It looks like it's a tear, there, in his calf. It's stuck, and it's been a shame, first because of the injury and then also because we had to play with one less player in the last few minutes."

We played to our DNA

On the battling performance, Arrasate concluded: “I think that's in the team's DNA: competing, believing until the end. We started the game very well, with a clear chance, and then at times, well, well.

"We weren't able to do what we had planned, but at times we did what we could because the opponent outplayed us. But the team, if it has one thing, is that it believes until the end, competes, and today we showed that again.”