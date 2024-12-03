Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free
Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP
Man Utd set to offer winger new contract after fantastic form under Amorim
Genoa coach Vieira "happy" with Balotelli after victory at Udinese

Nadal: Barcelona fans can trust this team

Carlos Volcano
Nadal: Barcelona fans can trust this team
Nadal: Barcelona fans can trust this teamLaLiga
Former Barcelona defender Miguel Angel Nadal insists Hansi Flick's team will quickly snap their form slump.

Nadal was speaking ahead of Barca's clash with Real Mallorca tonight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "La Liga is the tournament for consistency and it is clear that Barça will continue to fight because it has a good squad and a good atmosphere. As Luis Aragonés said, leagues are won in the last ten games.

"The difficulty was having a lot of young players playing at the same time. Barça had a certain risk but we were surprised to see so many young players playing together and giving a good performance.

"I was surprised by the performance, the philosophy, the pressure, by playing with an advanced defence... We saw a brave Barcelona, ​​with a lot of rhythm and that went for the games. You can trust this squad."

Mentions
LaLigaNadal Miguel AngelBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona set to skip January market due to three projects
How Las Palmas' shock victory at Barcelona confirmed Martinez's instant impact
Real Mallorca coach Arrasate: I expect Barcelona to be at their best; Muriqi is back