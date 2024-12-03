Nadal: Barcelona fans can trust this team

Former Barcelona defender Miguel Angel Nadal insists Hansi Flick's team will quickly snap their form slump.

Nadal was speaking ahead of Barca's clash with Real Mallorca tonight.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "La Liga is the tournament for consistency and it is clear that Barça will continue to fight because it has a good squad and a good atmosphere. As Luis Aragonés said, leagues are won in the last ten games.

"The difficulty was having a lot of young players playing at the same time. Barça had a certain risk but we were surprised to see so many young players playing together and giving a good performance.

"I was surprised by the performance, the philosophy, the pressure, by playing with an advanced defence... We saw a brave Barcelona, ​​with a lot of rhythm and that went for the games. You can trust this squad."