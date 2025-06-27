Athletic Bilbao confirm Tebas meeting over Barcelona Nico ruck

Athletic Bilbao have confirmed meeting with LaLiga president Javier Tebas this week.

Athletic Club has announced that it held an official meeting with Tebas in Madrid yesterday to discuss issues relating to Financial Fair Play, particularly regarding Barcelona's ability to register new players.

The meeting, requested by the Basque club, saw the participation of president Jon Uriarte as he sought clarification over Barca's ability to sign Nico Williams.

Barca sports chief Deco has publicly declared plans to sign Nico this summer, with the player's Athletic contract carrying a €58m buyout clause.

Deco's comments have angered Athletic, particularly with Barca are yet to balance their books in terms of being clear to make and register new signings.

In an official statement, Athletic thanked LaLiga for the "availability and clarity" shown during the meeting, and reiterated its commitment to ensuring compliance with the rules, to protect the competition and its squad.

"Taking care of your own affairs" - the note reads - "means ensuring that the championship rules are respected".