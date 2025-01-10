Tribal Football
Most Read
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal

DONE DEAL: Pumas sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Padilla

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Pumas sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Padilla
DONE DEAL: Pumas sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper PadillaLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alex Padilla has joined Pumas UNAM.

Padilla signed a new deal with Athletic to 2029 last week, but is now moving to Mexico.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Athletic confirmed: "Athletic Club and Club Universidad Nacional, better known as Pumas, have reached an agreement for the six-month loan of goalkeeper Alex Padilla.

"Both entities reserve the right to extend it for another year, until June 30, 2026.

"The transfer includes the possibility for Pumas to exercise a purchase option on the player, while Athletic Club reserves the right to buy him back, having recently renewed his contract until 2029."

Mentions
LaLigaPadilla AlexAth BilbaoUNAM PumasLiga MXFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal learn wage demands for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Dario Felman column: Atletico Madrid can win LaLiga; Real Madrid lack respect; Corberan at Valencia?
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Padilla pens new deal