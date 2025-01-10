DONE DEAL: Pumas sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Padilla

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alex Padilla has joined Pumas UNAM.

Padilla signed a new deal with Athletic to 2029 last week, but is now moving to Mexico.

Advertisement Advertisement

Athletic confirmed: "Athletic Club and Club Universidad Nacional, better known as Pumas, have reached an agreement for the six-month loan of goalkeeper Alex Padilla.

"Both entities reserve the right to extend it for another year, until June 30, 2026.

"The transfer includes the possibility for Pumas to exercise a purchase option on the player, while Athletic Club reserves the right to buy him back, having recently renewed his contract until 2029."