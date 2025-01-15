Herrera leaves Athletic Bilbao to join Boca Juniors

Ander Herrera is leaving Athletic Bilbao for Argentina.

The veteran midfielder is touching down in Buenos Aries to sign with Boca Juniors, says Clarin.

Athletic have agreed to terminate Herrera's contract, so allowing him to join Boca as a free agent.

Herrera said his farewells and left the Basque club's training centre almost in tears on Tuesday.

IHe will be in Buenos Aires this morning, where he will undergo a medical before signing a one-year plus one-optional deal with Boca.

The Argentine club will pay Athletic a small sum as a "penalty" for the remaining six months before officially announcing his transfer.

Herrera has always admitted that playing at the Bombonera, the legendary stadium of Boca Juniors, was a career dream.