Muniain and San Lorenzo say emotional farewell

Iker Muniain has ended his time with Argentina's San Lorenzo.

The former Athletic Bilbao captain has announced he is leaving San Lorenzo today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Midfielder Munian posted to social media: "Forza San Lorenzo. I will be back, I will always be at your disposal.

"San Lorenzo is like an addiction. A love that blossomed from day one and has consolidated in every game, in every gesture.

"I thank both the club and the fans for the affection received."

During Muniain's farewell ceremony, Vice President Julio Lopardo, Secretary Martín Cigna and Sports Director Carlos Sánchez gave him a commemorative plaque, with a special message in recognition of his passion for the azulgrana colors and his total integration into the San Lorenzo world.

"It will be difficult not to see him back on the pitch. Time will tell if there will be a return in a different role, perhaps in management. Of course, Iker promised that he will always be available to the club and the club will be waiting for him, with open arms.

"As it has done since day one. It has truly been a beautiful adventure. Thank you for everything, Iker. See you soon", read a statement on San Lorenzo website.