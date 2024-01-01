Lekue: Athletic Bilbao players confident of Nico commitment

Athletic Bilbao fullback Inigo Lekue admits the players expect Nico Williams to stay.

Williams continues to be linked with a big money move away this summer.

But Lekue insists: "He is very calm and for this reason we are too in the locker room, he didn't let himself be overwhelmed by the situation at all.He's very young. He had a spectacular boom. Having a great season at Athletic gives you a name, but what he did in the European Championship was superlative.

"The decision he starts will be given by that calmness and not by excess pressure or information that may arrive from outside."

The defender continued: "We are in a world where everything is news and Nico has earned the privilege of making headlines and being talked about for the fact that he has had a spectacular year, which culminated with a spectacular European Championship.

"It is normal that he is on everyone's lips in the summer, there is not much news, but we are very calm that he is a very important player for us, he knows it, we are very happy that he is here with us, and we hope that he will help us as always."