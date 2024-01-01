Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans
WATCH: Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui fly to England for Man Utd medicals
Juventus facing frustration over Arsenal defender Kiwior

Lekue: Athletic Bilbao players confident of Nico commitment

Lekue: Athletic Bilbao players confident of Nico commitment
Lekue: Athletic Bilbao players confident of Nico commitment
Lekue: Athletic Bilbao players confident of Nico commitmentLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao fullback Inigo Lekue admits the players expect Nico Williams to stay.

Williams continues to be linked with a big money move away this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Lekue insists: "He is very calm and for this reason we are too in the locker room, he didn't let himself be overwhelmed by the situation at all.He's very young. He had a spectacular boom. Having a great season at Athletic gives you a name, but what he did in the European Championship was superlative.

"The decision he starts will be given by that calmness and not by excess pressure or information that may arrive from outside."

The defender continued: "We are in a world where everything is news and Nico has earned the privilege of making headlines and being talked about for the fact that he has had a spectacular year, which culminated with a spectacular European Championship.

"It is normal that he is on everyone's lips in the summer, there is not much news, but we are very calm that he is a very important player for us, he knows it, we are very happy that he is here with us, and we hope that he will help us as always."

Mentions
LaLigaLekue InigoWilliams NicoAth BilbaoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Williams ends Athletic Bilbao exit claims with new number announcement
Williams ends Athletic Bilbao exit talk
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde quietly confident keeping Williams