Jose Mourinho is in no doubt over Vinicius Junior's readiness to have a vital impact on the LaLiga season following his return from suspension.

The Brazil international was sent off in Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Villarreal for violent conduct and was subsequently handed a four-game ban.

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He's still be eligible for UEFA Champions League matches in that period, and he came off the bench for the 2-1 comeback win over Celta Vigo.

Vini had a hand in both goals in that clash and Mourinho looks ready to start him against PSV tonight.

"I think he'll return to his full potential. He's young, sometimes as players approach 30... some of them can't maintain their ideal physical level and lose motivation.

"But, Vini is young, people forget that he arrived here very young, and he's won everything.

"He made a very positive contribution against Villarreal, he changed the game, he scored a disallowed goal... but then he's out for four games.

"Perhaps it was a moment of growth, but his match fitness has been interrupted by that sending off."