Real Madrid boss Mourinho pours cold water on Mbappe's China controversy

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said Saturday the club's involvement in the controversy over Kylian Mbappe's comments about an internet meme about himself and former Chinese leader Mao Zedong was over, after both the player and club apologised.

Mbappe's remarks sparked a backlash in China, with Real Madrid, the France forward and LaLiga all issuing apologies, but Chinese state television nevertheless pulled Spanish football from its schedules.

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In a clip from an interview with French show The Bridge, which has since been taken down, Mbappe had said he was amused by an internet meme showing his face photoshopped onto "some guy, think he's a Chinese dictator", an apparent reference to Mao.

Mourinho said both Mbappe and 15-time European champions Real Madrid "had the class" to issue swift apologies and believes there is nothing more for them to do.

"I've seen a lot of responsibility from a club which, at this level, is a club of great class, and as far as we're concerned, that's it, we've done our part, there's nothing more for us to do," Mourinho told reporters.

Mocking former leader Mao - blamed by historians for millions of deaths - is taboo in China, and the 27-year-old's remarks saw him become the latest foreign sports figure to anger Beijing.

"With this situation involving China, these are the dangers of today's world, where many times the best thing you can do is keep your mouth shut, because there's danger in so many things you say or comment on," said Mourinho.

Mbappe has endured a difficult week, after he finished second behind Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Mourinho praised Mbappe's reaction after England international Kane was named the world's best player.

"Kylian is very intelligent, very mature, with a very high level of self-esteem," said Mourinho.

"At the same time, he shows real class in the way he's interpreted the Ballon d'Or going to Harry. In him I've only seen and felt class and respect.

"One thing is knowing you're the best, and another is having respect for those who have also done a lot to win a trophy. From him I only see class."

Mourinho said midfielder Jude Bellingham coming in 11th in the voting left him with his "mouth open", implying the Englishman should have finished far higher.

However, the veteran Portuguese coach, who worked with Kane at Tottenham between 2019 and 2021, said he was happy for the Bayern hitman.

"I had the privilege of working with Harry, he's a great player and a great professional and a great person," added Mourinho.

"Inside the frustration that my player (Mbappe) didn't win, well, I have to be honest and say I'm very happy for Harry, a player and a boy who deserves it."

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