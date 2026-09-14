Mourinho: Real Madrid will respect France call up for Tchouameni

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has indicated the club will not stand in Aurelien Tchouameni's way if he's called up for France duty later this month.

Tchouameni missed the start of the season due to a thigh problem on the back of a delayed preseason return after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Mourinho has used him twice off the bench in the last two games, as he looks to build up match fitness, and new France head coach Zinedine Zidane has reportedly included him in his first provisional France squad for UEFA Nations League games in the coming weeks.

Zidane finally replaced Didier Deschamps with the Les Bleus after the World Cup and Mourinho believes some match minutes for France could be beneficial.

"I don't know Zidane's plan, but we have to respect his decision.

"I haven't spoken with Zidane, but he's a man of common sense and will know what's best.

"I don't know what's best for him, to stay here training or get minutes with France. Probably the best option would be to play with France, with controlled minutes, allowing for his development.

"I'm confident Zidane will handle things well."

France face four games in 10 days as part of Zidane's debut with trips to Turkey and Belgium followed by home ties with Italy and Belgium at the end of September/start of October.