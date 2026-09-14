Jose Mourinho confident Real Madrid's 'BMV' can handle game load

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Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.
Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.Profimedia

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has offered an insight into his team planning for tomorrow's LaLiga trip to Elche.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways at the weekend, with a ruthless 4-1 home win over Rayo Vallecano, as Kylian Mbappe scored twice.

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That brings the Frenchman up to seven goals already across all competitions this season with Jude Bellingham on five goal involvements and Vinicius Junior on four.

The trio were all delayed back following deep runs with their national teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

However, Mourinho has started them in each of the six games so far in 2026/27, and he's ready to roll again at Elche and for the weekend derby clash against Atletico Madrid.

"If I can start all of them again tomorrow, I will. I have a lot of trust in how every player feels about his body and what he tells me. 

"I read data, and I speak to the players and the medical staff to decide.

"But if there's nothing abnormal, I'll start them tomorrow. And there's no doubt they'll start in the derby."

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LaLigaJude BellinghamVinicius JuniorReal MadridElcheJose Mourinho

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