Mourinho: Real Madrid midfielder Guler heading to fantastic future
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is full of praise for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

Mourinho says the Turkish youngster has a big future in the game.

He stated: “The biggest club in the world can only have the best players in the world. Real Madrid are doing an incredible job of getting the best young players in the world. Vinicius and Rodrygo were signed when they were children, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler when they were very young, and now Endrick.

"Character is very important to play for Real Madrid, and Arda Guler shows great personality and great quality.

"Carlo Ancelotti is a great coach to learn from. Arda is heading towards a fantastic future.”

