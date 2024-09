Andriy Lunin has agreed a new deal with Real Madrid.

Marca says the Ukraine goalkeeper has settled terms with Real Madrid over a new four-year contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

An announcement is due soon.

Lunin's previous deal was inside the final 12 months and there had been talk of him leaving in search of regular senior football.

However, despite the presence of No1 Thibaut Courtois, Lunin has signed his new agreement, with the announcement to come in the coming days.