Morey delighted penning new Mallorca contract

Mateu Morey has signed a new contract with Real Mallorca.

The fullback has penned a deal to 2027 today, having managed 17 appearances for Mallorca this past season.

Morey said, "I am very happy. It is a great honor to be able to renew, I felt very well during the season.

"It was a very positive and rewarding season for me, I made excellent progress. I'm very happy. Being able to play here, look up and see my whole family and friends in the stands is a wonderful feeling and fortunately we can continue to enjoy it."

He added, "The goal is to continue to evolve, improve and be able to make my contribution to the team in any way necessary."

