Moreno praises Getafe players after Barcelona defeat

Getafe assistant coach Patri Moreno was happy with the players in defeat at Barcelona on Wednesday.

Barca won 1-0 via Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement Advertisement

Moreno was in the dugout due to Jose Bordalas' suspension and later said: "A great player (Lewandowski), he doesn't usually make mistakes, we're leaving the match in the same way we left the previous matches. Happy and satisfied with the performance of the players, who followed the game plan perfectly.

"The team is laying the foundations to achieve victories sooner rather than later.

"We're not happy because we didn't get the win, but we are satisfied with the players' performance. We had to try to stay in their half as much as possible. We know that they have good associative play, that they are a team that in the games we've played generates a lot of danger in transitions. In many phases of the game we managed to neutralise them.

"Then we were daring, we tried to create opportunities, we linked up, we attacked spaces and I think that during some phases we managed to do that. We created some opportunities and clear chances like Carles Pérez's or Borja's."