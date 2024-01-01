Michel's Al Qadsiah have €50M ready for Atletico Madrid striker Morata

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is attracting a massive offer from Michel's Al Qadsiah.

After their swoop for former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez, Al Qadsiah are making a move for the current Spain skipper.

Relevo says Al Qadsiah have put together a €50m package for the deal.

€15m would be offered to Atletico for the transfer, with the remainder going to Morata.

Just days ago, Morata told El Chiringuito: "I still don't know if I will stay at Atletico.

"I have received messages from many people at the club in these days, but not from (Diego) Simeone. I know him very well, if he hadn't counted on me he would have called me to tell me."