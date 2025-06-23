Monaco medical organised for Barcelona winger Fati

AS Monaco are closing a deal for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.

A medical is slated this week for the Spain international, who will move to the Principality in a loan-to-buy arranagement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand AS Monaco are planning for Ansu Fati’s medical this week.

"Monaco and Barcelona are completing all details of the agreement on loan with buy option clause.

"Here we go, still expected soon."