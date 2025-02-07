Modric makes fresh decision over Real Madrid future

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Luka Modric is seeking a new contract with Real Madrid.

The veteran midfielder's current deal will expire at the end of the season.

Dinamo Zagreb have expressed a desire to bring their former star back to Croatia.

But now AS says Modric would prefer to stay and extend his contract with Real Madrid for next season.

A big reason for Modric is that his sights are set on playing in the World Cup in the summer of 2026 and he wants to remain at the top level.

Modric has scored 27 goals in 184 international matches for Croatia.

