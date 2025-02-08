Mijatovic takes aim at Real Madrid: What do we say when ref calls favour us?

Real Madrid hero Pedja Mijatovic has taken aim at his old club over their referees' complaint.

Real wrote a public letter to the RFEF over the state of refereeing this season after defeat at Espanyol last week.

Former Real striker and GM Mijatovic said on El Larguero: "Normally I never agree with this type of actions in which the referees are mentioned.

"Referees have the right to make mistakes, they are human beings and no matter how much technology can be applied, they are still human beings . It is not something that should worry us too much.

"It is true that there have been decisions lately that have not only not favoured them but have harmed them, but there is no need to comment too much on that.

"If you make an analysis of the last few years, there have been matches where they have harmed them and other times they have benefited them."

Mijatovic concluded: "If you add it all up, we have all complained at a certain time but when there is a 'little favor', we don't complain, right? That has to be understood..."