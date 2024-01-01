Mijatovic Big player sales loom for Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Former Real Madrid sports chief Pedja Mijatovic expects major sales from the club next year.

Mijatovic believes they will have to made budgetry room after the arrivals of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Endrick over the past 12 months.

He told El Larguero: "Knowing how Real Madrid manages with very good sales, I do not rule out some important sale this summer.

"It does not mean that it will happen. It also depends on the footballer himself. If he is not happy and asks to leave.

"Of course, next summer it is very likely that Real Madrid will make several big sales." 

