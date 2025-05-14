Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Arsenal set to offer Gyokeres a wage of £7M a year to lure him away from Man Utd
Erik ten Hag assist warns Ruben Amorim of Man United 'reality'
Arsenal and PSG line up move for Chelsea wonderkid

Michel hails Girona matchwinner Stuani: At 38 and still a real star

Carlos Volcano
Michel hails Girona matchwinner Stuani: At 38 and still a real star
Michel hails Girona matchwinner Stuani: At 38 and still a real starLaLiga
Girona coach Michel hailed matchwinner Cristhian Stuani after victory at Real Valladolid last night.

The win secured Girona's LaLiga status for next season after struggling this term with the workload of their Champions League campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards Michel, who spent time in the hospital last week, said: "There's a lot of joy, that's normal. It's a huge step forward, but we have to see the rest of the results.

"I told the players that we're closer. The team needed this victory, and we achieved it through hard work. We have to celebrate this win because it gives us peace of mind today and, I hope, for the rest of the competition."

 

Stuani a real star

On Stuani, Michel was effusive: "He's the captain, the most important player in Girona's history. He came in with a serious knock to his leg, and we were hesitant until the end about whether to put him on or not.

"He came off for the last half hour, and I'm very happy for him because he deserves it.

"He's 38 years old, but he continues to give lessons in front of goal because he's a real star."

Mentions
LaLigaStuani CristhianGironaValladolid
Related Articles
Villarreal threaten Girona plans for Spurs loanee Gil
Analysis: LaLiga clubs battle to beat relegation; Girona and Sevilla not safe
Villarreal strike late to beat Girona, boost European hopes