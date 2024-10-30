Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Leganes defeat most damage since I've been here

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez admits defeat to Leganes left him angry.

Ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie at San Pedro, Giraldez reflected on the 3-0 defeat.

He said, “I was angry. I think we have to focus, which is important. Who we are, where we are, where we come from, what we want to aspire to, what we want to be, what we are doing well, and if we slow down even 1%, any team in this league can beat us.

"I am sure that this is the defeat that has done the most damage since I have been here.

“We all have to understand, from those of us on the pitch to everyone else, how difficult it is to win a match in this division, that we cannot play against Leganés thinking that we are going to win, that there will be blows to overcome.

"The other day, I am the first person responsible for what is happening. It is not a failure to lose against Leganés, it is to lose the way we did. I am frustrated by that and I am clear that it has to do with a mental issue, with how we faced the 1-0.”