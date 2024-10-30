Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections

Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Leganes defeat most damage since I've been here

Carlos Volcano
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Leganes defeat most damage since I've been here
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Leganes defeat most damage since I've been hereLaLiga
Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez admits defeat to Leganes left him angry.

Ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie at San Pedro, Giraldez reflected on the 3-0 defeat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, “I was angry. I think we have to focus, which is important. Who we are, where we are, where we come from, what we want to aspire to, what we want to be, what we are doing well, and if we slow down even 1%, any team in this league can beat us.

"I am sure that this is the defeat that has done the most damage since I have been here.

“We all have to understand, from those of us on the pitch to everyone else, how difficult it is to win a match in this division, that we cannot play against Leganés thinking that we are going to win, that there will be blows to overcome.

"The other day, I am the first person responsible for what is happening. It is not a failure to lose against Leganés, it is to lose the way we did. I am frustrated by that and I am clear that it has to do with a mental issue, with how we faced the 1-0.”

Mentions
LaLigaLeganesCelta Vigo
Related Articles
Leganes coach Jimenez praises Brasanac after surprise victory over Celta Vigo
Wolves boss O'Neil insists Larsen getting stronger: Very different here compared to LaLiga
Rodriguez signs new Celta Vigo deal