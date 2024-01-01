Michel admits "bad" Girona preseason

Girona coach Michel has branded their preseason as "bad".
Girona have struggled in preseason games, losing to Newcastle, Toulouse and Bournemouth.
Michel told Relevo: “The preseason has been bad. We have not been able to have all the players available. Right now I am not clear about the team or the way to play… and we are five days away from the competition.
“I’m impatient. I don’t know how the team will go into the season. There are players who have trained less because they arrived late, but I am convinced that we will have a good week to arrive at the league match in good shape.”
“We don’t have to be worried, but we do have to be alert. With work, the team will give a very good version."