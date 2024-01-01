Man City boss Guardiola lays out Savinho plans: Michel was good for him

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has laid out his plans for Savinho.

The young Brazilian featured in City's Community Shield triumph against Manchester United.

“He is so fast in transitions, so fast and he can do 30 or 40 games,” said Guardiola.

“I know he can play every three or four days. This is one of the details of which we take a look – how reliable the player is to play every three or four days otherwise he cannot play in the big teams because the demand is like that.

“I had the feeling he is so strong to play regularly – a lot of games, a lot of minutes.”

The manager continued: “He is going both sides, playing right and left.

“Jack (Grealish) just can play left, Oscar (Bobb) can just play right. Bernardo (Silva) can play right. Phil (Foden) right and left. Jeremy (Doku) and Savinho can play both sides.

“His impact has been good. He’s so fast. He has to try to understand English a little and communicate with his mates.

“But last season at Girona he was one of the best players in the league. Important.

“Michel, the manager, helped him a lot to grow up and be the player we believe he is. He is a young player, a good transfer for the club, and we are really pleased.”