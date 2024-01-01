McKenna excited to join Las Palmas: I'm very, very happy

Tribal Football
Scott McKenna is delighted signing for Las Palmas.

The former Nottingham Forest defender has moved to Las Palmas in a free transfer.

The Scotland international has signed a contract to 2027.

"I am very, very happy to come. It is a new challenge, a new league, I feel motivated to be here," said McKenna.

"I am capable of playing with a three or four defence . I will need a few weeks of adaptation, but I am confident in my condition to be prepared."

He added, "I was on the island before and they explained the Las Palmas game model to me. I like possession, playing to dominate the opponent. It is an attractive model and I realised how I could adapt to these new conditions."

 

