McBurnie delighted with his first days as a Las Palmas player: I know I can help

Oli McBurnie is delighted with his first days as a Las Palmas player.

A free transfer from Sheffield United, McBurnie has signed a three-year deal with the LaLiga outfit.

At today's presentation, the striker said: “It is my first experience in Spain, I know that football is different. I will have a period of adaptation. I've seen how Las Palmas plays and it's similar to the way he played at Swansea. I have been in situations where the objective was to stay up and I know what it costs. I hope to contribute my experience.

“My little brother watches a lot of LaLiga games and one of the things he told me when I told him about Las Palmas is that their fans were very passionate and it's something I love.

“I feel very good physically. I did the preseason with Sheffield United. I am ready to join the team directly. I'm a striker, my job is to score goals and it's something I want to do and help the team by scoring a lot of goals.

“Sometimes I feel like a traditional number 9. I like to think that I am technical with my feet and involve people in the game. At the end of the day, what I want is to score goals. I think I can do a little bit of everything.”

McBurnie added, “The first call was 3 weeks or a month ago. I had Zoom calls with Luis (Helguera) and with the coach.

“They told me about the plans and it was very interesting.

"I'm very happy. The teammates are very friendly, very welcoming. I have a good feeling and I can't wait to start playing.”