Mbapppe and Vini help Real Madrid extend dominance over Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening, further extending their dominance over the Red Sashes.

First-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior powered Carlo Ancelotti’s men past the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu, boosting their La Liga title hopes.

Although Pedro Diaz pulled one back for Inigo Perez's side, it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat, dealing a major blow to their hopes of securing a European spot next season.

With this result, Real Madrid have remained unbeaten in their last 15 home games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, securing 13 wins and 2 draws.

Although they drew 0-0 in their last encounter in November 2023, they have never dropped points in two consecutive home games against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid, who have now closed the gap behind leaders Barcelona, will continue their pursuit of the La Liga title against Villarreal on March 15.

Before facing the Yellow Submarine, they will visit arch-rivals Atlético Madrid for their Champions League Round of 16 fixture.