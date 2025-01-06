Mbappe: Real Madrid and I are in a good moment

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Kylian Mbappe says Real Madrid are returning to their best form.

Mbappe was voted  by fans as the club's Player of the Month for December.

He said, "The team and I are in a good moment. We started the year very well, with a difficult match that we won at the end, and now we are going for different competitions. 

"We hope to win and play well. There are many games but, as they say here, we have to win everything and we are going to compete.

"Many thanks to the fans for voting for me, it's important. December was a great month for me and the team because we won a title, many games in La Liga and an important Champions League match. Now it's time to face the Copa del Rey and then the Spanish Super Cup."

