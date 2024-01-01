Ex-Barcelona president Gaspart: Would I swap Yamal for Mbappe?

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart says he wouldn't swap Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe.

Gaspart was asked about the prospect when speaking on El Chiringuito.

He replied: "No. I would not. An exchange? Yamal is neither better nor worse, he is different. For some he is better and for others he is worse."

Gaspart stressed that for Yamal "his value is not age, it is the quality he has...

"But I repeat it again, he just won't make us champions next year. You have to surround him. You have to accompany him."