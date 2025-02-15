Mbappe convinced everything coming together for Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe feels everything is now coming together.

Real hold a 3-2 aggregate lead in their Champions League round 16 playoff with Manchester City and also sit top of the LaLiga table.

Mbappe was named LaLiga's Player of the Month for January and said: "I feel good, I am scoring many goals and the relationship with my teammates is very good.

"We had an important game to win in the Champions League and we did it. We are leaders in LALIGA and we have to continue like this in the Cup semi-final."

He also said: "At Real Madrid every month is important, we know what we have to do and we are going for it with confidence, but also with humility, ready to give everything for the badge."