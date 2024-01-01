Mata happy with first days at Las Palmas

Jamie Mata is delighted with his move to Las Palmas.

The former Getafe striker was presented to local media this morning.

Of his first days, Mata said, “It has been very good. It is an adaptation process but it has been very intense. We are many new players, we are getting to know each other and getting along, something that is achieved through training. In that sense it has been very good.

“I had been home for quite a while. I am from Madrid and I spent six seasons in Getafe. I am very excited about this new challenge.”

He added: “Experience, enthusiasm and a lot of work and effort. That's what I come to give. I will help the team to always try to stay high, to not give up, to fight until the last minute."