DONE DEAL: Las Palmas sign Getafe striker Mata

Las Palmas has announced the signing of Jaime Mata Arnaiz for the new season.

In addition, he does so with the option of an additional season, meaning he can extend his stay until 2026. Mata arrives on a free transfer after finishing his contract with Getafe CF, where he has played the last six seasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mata has a long and distinguished career in Spanish football. Throughout his career, he has played for clubs such as Rayo Vallecano B, Lleida Esportiu, Girona, Real Valladolid and Getafe CF. In addition, Mata has been an international for Spain, participating in the qualifying phase for the Euros in 2019.

The striker has played over 470 matches has scored 150 goals throughout his career. The majority of these goals were scored during his time at Getafe CF, where he scored 46.

In his last season with Getafe, Mata played 38 matches in the top flight and scored 6 goals.