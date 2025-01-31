Martinez to hand Barcelona double boost in days

Inigo Martinez is close to agreeing a new contract with Barcelona.

The veteran defender has just returned to training after suffering an injury during the Spanish Super Cup campaign this month in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Further, Martinez and Barca are now on the brink of agreeing a new contract.

The defender's current deal includes an option to extend at the end of this season.

However, Barca do not want to wait and there's a confidence Martinez will put pen to paper in the coming days, says Marca.