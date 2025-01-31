Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Martinez to hand Barcelona double boost in days

Carlos Volcano
Martinez to hand Barcelona double boost in days
Martinez to hand Barcelona double boost in daysLaLiga
Inigo Martinez is close to agreeing a new contract with Barcelona.

The veteran defender has just returned to training after suffering an injury during the Spanish Super Cup campaign this month in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Further, Martinez and Barca are now on the brink of agreeing a new contract.

The defender's current deal includes an option to extend at the end of this season.

However, Barca do not want to wait and there's a confidence Martinez will put pen to paper in the coming days, says Marca.

Mentions
LaLigaMartinez InigoBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Neymar announces he's joining Santos
Pedri signs new Barcelona contract
Barcelona to trump Real Madrid for Eldense striker Godoy