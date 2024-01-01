Martinez delighted landing Las Palmas job: I don't have a magic wand

Diego Martinez is happy landing the job at Las Palmas.

Martinez has replaced Luis Carrion, who was sacked earlier this week.

The new coach spoke to the press on Wednesday after a first day of training with his new squad.

His first day at the office:

"It's been a very exciting day. This will be a process . With work, time and patience on day 38 we will achieve our goal. Life is a project and challenges. The word I like the most is team. Las Palmas is a great club and challenges in capital letters attract me. We want to be a positive team."

His main objective:

"We have to make the most of what we have. We have to find the best version of ourselves as a team , and also find the best way for the new players to win games. They are the ones who compete. We are an adaptive, chameleon-like coaching staff with tactical variety. The road is going to be very hard. It seems like a mountain, but we are focusing on today to try to win in Valencia."

I'm working on it now:

"We don't have a magic wand. We see things that can be improved and we have a clear idea of ​​the team we can become . And we want to take advantage of the structure that the club has, which has caught our attention. The players are the ones who know the essence of the problem. I will try to make the team win games."

Qualities of the squad:

"What I like most is that we have a lot of talent up front . The team can play with opposition, they don't feel pressured with the ball, they have the ability to link up, they are precise, they have depth and they flow. But that alone is not enough to win games. We are a team with players with good feet, technicians . But we have to try to do things that lead us to win games. I will try to get the best possible out of the players we have. It motivates me to turn this project around, although I know that the road is hard and tough. And that cannot be changed in a moment."

Defensive needs:

"Hopefully, with the ball we will be able to damage the opponent's area. But we have to be strong defensively when we don't have it. Defensively we must have better records. Right now we have to regain confidence, which is very difficult."

The situation of Álvaro Valles:

"Álvaro Valles is a club issue . It is not up to me right now"