Carrion won't quit after latest Las Palmas defeat: I never give up

Las Palmas coach Lucas Carrion insists he won't walk away after defeat to Celta Vigo.

Las Palmas were beaten despite Celta being down to nine men for the final 35 minutes.

Carrion said afterwards: "I'm giving a negative analysis in general. In the first half we were very late to the pressure and we ran too much. Even so, with two or three actions we generated some danger, although it was not enough.

"They scored goals very easily. In the second half we started the match a little better, with pressure and having the ball, but when the expulsions came we were too hasty. We made slow circulations and we were in too much of a hurry.

"I have never given up on anything in life, I have always fought to the end with all my strength. It is something that I will continue to do. After today, everything seems very difficult. The fans have behaved in an exemplary manner during the match. It is normal that they are angry, as we are. It is time to show character, both what you have and what you can to get through this no matter what."

Carrion also said: "I am a big part of why things don't go well. I have to try to get the players to perform as well as possible. The players are performing better than I am getting out of them. You have to think about it and get up tomorrow and work."