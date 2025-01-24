Martin proud signing new Barcelona contract

Barcelona defender Gerard Martin has signed a new deal.

Martin has penned a new contract today to 2028.

"For me, this renewal is everything," he said.

"I've been a Barça player since I was little. When I arrived here, you always have the illusion of reaching the first team... you know it's difficult, but I've done it. I'm very happy. I hope there will be many more years here.

"I feel very proud of everything I'm achieving, and I hope it continues like this. I have to continue working and take advantage of all the opportunities I have, and win all the titles we can, which is Barça's objective. Always."