Martin proud signing new Barcelona contract
Barcelona defender Gerard Martin has signed a new deal.
Martin has penned a new contract today to 2028.
"For me, this renewal is everything," he said.
"I've been a Barça player since I was little. When I arrived here, you always have the illusion of reaching the first team... you know it's difficult, but I've done it. I'm very happy. I hope there will be many more years here.
"I feel very proud of everything I'm achieving, and I hope it continues like this. I have to continue working and take advantage of all the opportunities I have, and win all the titles we can, which is Barça's objective. Always."