Inter Miami defender Alba: Right decision to leave Barcelona

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba admits his final year with Barcelona was difficult.

The former Barca captain concedes it was a season where he played little - though was determined not to become a distraction.

He told the Offsiders podcast: "I wasn't thinking of leaving Barça because I had a year's contract plus an optional one. For me the easiest thing was to stay at Barça. It was at the end when I decided to take the step and I don't regret it, I think I did the best thing.

"That season you saw that Jordi who didn't play and helped his teammates. I got more support from those around me. But I did the same. That year wasn't easy because I spent more time without playing games than I could have played. I played one good game and I spent three without playing.

"I decided at the end of the season. The easiest thing was to say that I was staying in Barcelona with my family. But to be on the bench... It was good for the club too. I left happy."